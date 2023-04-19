LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

LPSN stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock worth $63,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

