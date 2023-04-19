Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance
Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.65.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
