Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

LMT traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.64.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

