Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.64.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $500.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

