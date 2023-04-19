Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.16. The stock had a trading volume of 900,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,351. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,228,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 361,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.64.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.