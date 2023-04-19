Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. 520,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.