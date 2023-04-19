Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. 54,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,667. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

