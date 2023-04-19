Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,004. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

