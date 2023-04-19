Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,185,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.89. 1,113,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,704. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average of $394.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

