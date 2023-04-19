Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 276,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,408,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 292,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,827. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

