Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,931,000 after buying an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 881,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 396,300 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 490,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 31,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

