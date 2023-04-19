Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $382.10. 153,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,408. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $398.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.70 and a 200-day moving average of $343.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

