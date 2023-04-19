Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes $934,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 520,328 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,536.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. 496,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,299. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

