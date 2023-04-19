Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

