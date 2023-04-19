LogicMark (LGMK) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LogicMark to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.46% -117.04% -25.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 306 1093 2279 82 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LogicMark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given LogicMark’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.19 LogicMark Competitors $1.21 billion $110.15 million 5.78

LogicMark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LogicMark peers beat LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

