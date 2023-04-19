Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Up 1.3%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.50. Approximately 22,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 10,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Los Andes Copper Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

