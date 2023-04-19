Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.10 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.