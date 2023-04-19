Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.82. 1,021,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

