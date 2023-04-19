Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 673,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,861,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

