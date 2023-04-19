Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 437,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.30. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

