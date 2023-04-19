Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 437,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Luna Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.30. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.