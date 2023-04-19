Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 1,348,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

