Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

