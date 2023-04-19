Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 307 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

