Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $133.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.