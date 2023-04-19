Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

