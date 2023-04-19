Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $432,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $521,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

