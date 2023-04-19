Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,937,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 126,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,981 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $244.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

