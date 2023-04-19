Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

