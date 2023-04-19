Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

NYSE:MPC opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

