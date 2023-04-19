Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.