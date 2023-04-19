Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $380.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $398.52. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

