Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VGT stock opened at $380.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.70 and a 200 day moving average of $343.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.