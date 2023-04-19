Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.