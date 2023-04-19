Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 4,224 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

WMB opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.