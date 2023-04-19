Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 267,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,501.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.