Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.25

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

