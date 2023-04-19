Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.25

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.