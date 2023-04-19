Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Shares Down 0.4%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 1,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.