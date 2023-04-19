Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
MLVF opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
