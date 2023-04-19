Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

MLVF opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

