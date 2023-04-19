Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

MRO opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

