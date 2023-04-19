Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %
MRO opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
