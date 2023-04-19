Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

