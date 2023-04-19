Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.