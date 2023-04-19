Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 894,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.47. 278,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,594. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

