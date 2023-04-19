Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

NYSE MA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.52. The company had a trading volume of 632,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,788. The company has a market capitalization of $356.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

