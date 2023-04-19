Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.59. 219,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,969. The company has a market cap of $354.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.