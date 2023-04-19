Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.58. 494,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

