Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.16. The company had a trading volume of 605,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.43. The stock has a market cap of $355.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

