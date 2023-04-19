Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Matrix Service Price Performance
NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.