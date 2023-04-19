Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

