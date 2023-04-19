Matthew Donovan Sells 150,000 Shares of intelliHR Limited (ASX:IHR) Stock

intelliHR Limited (ASX:IHR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Donovan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16), for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,161.07).
Matthew Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Matthew Donovan 15,626,585 shares of intelliHR stock.
intelliHR Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
About intelliHR
intelliHR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes cloud based people management platform in Australia and internationally. The company offers centralise HR data and automate processes, HR analytics, compliance, team management, performance, engagement and feedback, employee retention, and onboarding solutions.
