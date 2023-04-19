McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $291.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

