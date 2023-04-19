McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 293,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

