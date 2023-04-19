McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 293,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

